Riding that wave! Shawn Mendes shared a few sexy shirtless photos just four days after he and Camila Cabello announced their split.

“Gracias @heiiner_castillo_m por estas fotos,” the “Mercy” artist wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 21.

The first image in his carousel post showed Shawn, 23, carrying a white surfboard, wearing blue swim trunks and flexing his abs as he walked through the water. For the second photo, the “Stitches” singer showed off his surfing skills by riding a wave back to the shoreline. The third image featured him walking away from the camera, flaunting his two arm tattoos.

This marks Shawn’s first Instagram post since he and Camila, 24, ended their relationship after more than two years of dating.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement posted to the former Fifth Harmony member’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 17. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

The news came as a shock to fans, as they had just celebrated Dia de los Muertos together on November 1, sharing photos from their festivities via Instagram. Three days later, they were spotted on a beach date kissing and enjoying each other’s company.

The “Señorita” singers became a fan favorite couple after releasing their hit single’s steamy music video in the summer of 2019. They sparked dating rumors in July 2019, when they were spotted kissing in a pool in Miami. Two months later, Shawn confirmed they were dating in an interview with fans posted via Twitter on September 1. In 2020, they self-quarantined together at Camila’s Miami home amid the coronavirus pandemic. They also weren’t shy about publicly supporting each other on social media.

“Crazy getting into bed and seeing this on TV!!!!!” Camila captioned an Instagram post of her former boyfriend’s Netflix documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder in November 2020. “Das my best friend das my best friend!!!!!!! I love you @shawnmendes so proud of you and how vulnerable and beautiful and open and honest you are in this documentary and in every moment! You inspire me to do the same. Thank you for your magic. felicidades mi amor!”

By 2021, the “Havana” singer and the “Wonder” artist attended various events together. Shawn even accompanied his lady at her Cinderella movie premiere in Miami, affectionately calling her “mi vida” in his Instagram post.

“Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you,” Shawn captioned the post on September 2. “I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up everyday and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message.”

However, there was apparently trouble brewing between the two “for some time,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on Thursday, November 18. “They’ve been better friends than romantic partners for a while … It was time to move on, they both knew it.”

One day after the breakup announcement, the “Crying in the Club” artist shared a “big fat” photo dump on Instagram, which included a selfie of her and her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao, clinking wine glasses outside.