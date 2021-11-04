Hot couple alert! Camila Cabello rocked a blue thong bikini while packing on the PDA with boyfriend Shawn Mendes on a beach in Miami.

The “Don’t Go Yet” singer, 24, looked stunning in a simple baby blue two-piece swimsuit while Shawn, 23, wore black Nike swim trunks while soaking up with sun. The pair walked along the shoreline in Florida and even shared a sweet kiss while standing in the water.

The couple appeared to be spending some quality time together on the heels of Camila returning from a vacation in Oaxaca, Mexico. The duo previously reunited for the Day of the Dead on November 1, where they dressed up in coordinating outfits.

The “Señorita” singer and “Stitches” artist regularly frequent the beach together when they are in Florida, and Camila has stepped out wearing a number of adorable swimsuits. While she seems to have tons of blue two-pieces, the starlet has also been seen in a variety of colorful beachwear.

Being in the public eye, the “My Oh My” singer has become a huge advocate for body positivity. She spoke out against “Photoshopped and edited” images in August 2019.

“We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural,” the former X Factor contestant wrote via Instagram. “I won’t buy into the bullsh–t today!!!! Not today, Satan. And I hope you don’t either.”

Camila admitted she often thinks about her teenage sister, Sofia, and others who are “growing up on social media.” The former Fifth Harmony singer noted the “saddest part” is that young people are “seeking a perfection that’s not real” because of unattainable beauty standards.

“Everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin, and suddenly, they think that’s the norm?! It isn’t. It’s fake,” the “Million to One” singer said.

That being said, Camila loves the skins she’s in. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby,” the Cinderella actress previously said on TikTok. She concluded her video by singing En Vogue’s “Give Him Something He Can Feel” lyrics while running her hand up her stomach.

