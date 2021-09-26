PDA all day! Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello were photographed kissing during their performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday, September 25.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the former Fifth Harmony member, 24, and the “Stitches” singer, 23, could be seen taking a moment to share a sweet kiss onstage amid their set.

The pair, who went public with their romance in August 2019, performed at the event alongside Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Meek Mill. Alessia Cara, Cyndi Lauper, Burna Boy, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang also made appearances during the 24-hour live show, which was broadcast from many different cities around the globe.

The day before the performance, the dynamic duo was spotted packing on the PDA during rehearsal for their performance. In photos obtained by Life & Style, the pair also made time for a kiss during their preliminary prep for the show.

The “Havana” singer recently opened up about how supportive her boyfriend has been. “I love that guy,” Camila gushed to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “He’s the best, and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other.”

She also revealed that he came to visit her while she filmed her new Cinderella movie for Amazon. “He surprised me the week of the ball and he saw me do one of the scenes,” she added. “So, he was there for the whole beginning of it, and was so supportive. I’m lucky I have some awesome people in my life.”

The pair have been going strong for over two years — and it seems an engagement could be in the cards. “Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” Shawn told ET in December 2020. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Shawn and Camila kissing during Global Citizen Festival!