True love! Camila Cabello gushed over “supportive” boyfriend Shawn Mendes, who called himself her “real prince” after watching her new Cinderella movie.

“It was just so funny … He’s my guy,” the “Havana” singer, 24, told Entertainment Tonight about her longtime beau’s sweet comment. She confirmed the 23-year-old “was there” the first time she watched her latest film with director Kay Cannon over Zoom.

“I love that guy,” Camila raved about the “Stitches” singer, who she confirmed her relationship with in August 2019. “He’s the best, and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other.”

The Canadian musician even got to watch the “Señorita” singer in action when he visited her on set.

“He surprised me the week of the ball and he saw me do one of the scenes,” she divulged about the special scene where she wears an elaborate gown. “So, he was there for the whole beginning of it, and was so supportive. I’m lucky I have some awesome people in my life.”

That being said, Camila was happy to have costar Nicholas Galitzine play the role of Prince Robert rather than her significant other.

“It would’ve been weird [if he played the prince], because he’s my boyfriend IRL,” the Cuban beauty admitted.

Clearly, Shawn has been extremely supportive of Camila’s new film, despite missing the premiere of the Prime Video film in Los Angeles on August 30.

However, the “Work From Home” songstress rocked the red carpet all on her own in a crystal floral embroidered silk gown by Oscar de la Renta. The ornate ensemble costs an estimated $8,990 and looked to be worth every penny. She paired the dress with thigh-high boots by Casadei, which retail around $1,325, according to fashion Instagram account @camc.closet.

Camila previously gushed over taking on the iconic Disney role during an interview with Variety in August 2019.

“It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, ‘Here you go.’” the “Liar” singer said at the time about her decision to take on the role. “I just couldn’t say no. It’s honestly a dream for me. And also, a little bit terrifying.”

Camila stars in Cinderalla alongside Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, James Corden, Pierce Brosnan and more.