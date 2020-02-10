Amazing! Idina Menzel took the stage at the 2020 Oscars to perform “Into the Unknown” from Frozen. She was joined with nine Elsas from around the world — Takako Matsu (Japan), Katarzyna Łaska (Poland), Gam Wichayanee (Thailand), Gisela (Catalonia), Willemijn Verkaik (Germany), Lisa Stokke (Norway), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Carmen Sarahí (Mexico) and Maria Lucia Rosenberg (Denmark). The ladies put on a breathtaking performance of the popular song from the animated film and definitely stole the show. Watch the video above to see more!