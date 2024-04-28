Former Bachelor Nick Viall and fiancée Natalie Joy are married! The couple tied the knot on Saturday, April 27, at the bride’s family property in Savannah, Georgia.

“I feel like the vibe of our ceremony is very ethereal, very romantic, with florals everywhere,” Natalie, 25, told People. “Lots of white flowers and we’ve got a touch of light blue as a little bit of color.” Nick, 43, added, “I’ve always wanted to have a tuxedo black-tie event, and even though we’re having it on the farm, we’re doing both. So it’s kind of like a Vogue on the farm kind of vibe.”

Bachelor Nation stars like Ashley Iaconetti, Victoria Fuller and more attended the Down South wedding to celebrate the Mr. and Mrs.

The guest list was a topic of conversation after Nick and Natalie got engaged in January 2023. Leading up to the nuptials, Nick and Natalie chatted with JoJo Siwa during an episode of “The Viall Files” podcast in April, revealing that Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron was pending his RSVP answer.

“Is he really not coming?” Nick asked JoJo about their Special Forces costar. “I said he’s in trouble. I called him out. He says he’s trying to make it happen,” JoJo replied. “I said also, ‘I was over there last night and they said you’re trying to bail.’ He said, ‘They got me doing press and work stuff so I’m kinda screwed which is [at the] same time as Nick’s wedding. So legit no stress. All the press as much as possible. And his wedding is also in the middle of Georgia.’”

Nick and Natalie, who welcomed their first child in February, shared updates throughout their wedding planning process. The pair weren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle because they were embracing their first moments with their daughter River Rose Viall. That said, the nurse visited the in-family wedding venue multiple times while pregnant.

“Nothing’s really been stressful, which is lovely. Especially being pregnant and doing this. I’m very grateful for that,” Natalie told People in November 2023. “The location is a bit aways from the downtown civilization area, so it’s just figuring out the logistics of getting everyone out there. All of that stuff has been the hard part.”

Nick also noted that they were serious about making their chic farmside wedding memorable for their guests.

“People are going to take the time to make the trip down, and we just want to spend as much time with our guests as possible,” the reality star admitted. “One thing we learned from being at other weddings is that first day of being at the welcome party puts less pressure on the couples getting married because they get to socialize the day before the ceremony.”