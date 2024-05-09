Who Is Pretty Little Liars Star Bailee Madison's Boyfriend?

Bailee Madison is all grown up and in a serious relationship! The child star and her boyfriend, Blake Richardson, looked adorable together at the premiere of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School in May 2024, but who is her man and when did the relationship begin?

Who Is Bailee Madison’s Boyfriend Blake Richardson?

Blake, a British singer, is one of the founding members of the band New Hope Club, which was formed in 2015. The band also consists of George Smith and Reece Bibby, the latter of whom came in fifth place on The X Factor U.K. in 2014 as a member of the group Stereo Kicks.

New Hope Club’s first recording was a cover of The Vamps’ “Wake Up,” which led the band to sign the young musicians to their label Steady Records. New Hope Club has since supported The Vamps on three tours. The band has released one self-titled studio album, three EPs and more than a dozen singles.

When Did Bailee Madison and Blake Richardson Start Dating?

While it’s unclear exactly when Bailee and Blake started dating, she confirmed their relationship via an Instagram post in August 2019. The Bridge to Terabithia star shared a photo of herself and Blake standing beside each other in matching denim jackets with blank expressions on their faces. “When they ask you to confirm it …” she captioned the photo.

Months later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the December 2019 premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. They coordinated their gray ensembles.

Are Bailee Madison and Blake Richardson Still Together?

Bailee hasn’t spoken much about her relationship with Blake in interviews. However, neither she nor her boyfriend have been shy about showing their support and love for each other on social media. For example, in October 2020, he celebrated the actress’ birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“20 today! Happy Birthday @baileemadison. Sorry I missed the first 19 but I’m not missing another. Have the best day even though you are spending it with me,” he wrote.

He later gushed about his girlfriend again in July 2022 when Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiered in July 2022.

“@prettylittleliars is out @baileemadison !!! Have A beautiful day. See what I did there …. Congratulations,” he wrote in the caption. “All your hard work deserves everything. Every single day you chose to give you best self and you should be so proud of the journey that has brought you here. I know you are a PLL now but please don’t start lying to me… I love you x.”

In October 2022, Bailee celebrated Blake’s birthday by writing, “From 19 to 23. Happy Happy birthday. 4 years of birthday’s spent laughing and smiling by your side, and so many more to go. Thank you for your love and your heart. Wishing you a beautiful year B. I love you xxx.”

Bailee and Blake are still together as of May 2024, which they proved when they walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School on May 8.