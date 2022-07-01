She’s all grown up and killing it! Bailee Madison got her start as a child star, and the actress has been thriving in the spotlight ever since. In addition to nabbing a role in the HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Bailee has been traveling on some tropical vacations that come complete with bikini photos shared on Instagram.

“It’s so interesting looking back because I’ve been fortunate to spend basically my whole childhood, tween and teen years in this business,” the Bridge to Terabithia star told Rose & Ivy in April 2021 of her rise to fame. “Being creative and aware of the next thing had to be instilled in me from a young age. I started realizing that I loved being creative in more than one landscape probably when I was 15 years old. I produced for the first time at that age and cowrote a book. I realized I had a lot more I wanted to say and do and sometimes you have to pave your own opportunities yourself.”

Beyond her acting career, which is full of some major roles, Bailee is a huge advocate for self-care.

“I’ve actually been trying to make a point to fit in a workout every day,” the Good Witch alum explained to PopSugar in March 2021. “My friend teaches Pilates, and she’s a part of my bubble, and so she’s been a good source in trying to teach me that. It’s not a selfish thing to also take an hour for yourself to care for your body. So that’s been my last few weeks and mentally has helped me so very much.”

While she’s taking care of her body off screen, Bailee can be seen with a baby bump in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The actress — who was a huge fan of the original series — told Entertainment Weekly in March 2022 that when the news of a new Pretty Little Liars show broke, she was curious.