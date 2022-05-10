Actress Ashley Benson is a Pilates and cardio devotee and it sure showed with her incredible bikini body. The Pretty Little Liars alum has given fans a peek at her swimwear looks over the years thanks to Instagram selfies.

Fans first became aware of how great Ashley looked in a tiny two-piece when it was her costume for many scenes in the racy and edgy 2013 film Spring Breakers, alongside Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and James Franco. She wanted a departure from playing Hanna Marin on the Freeform teen mystery-drama and was happy to do the project for free.

“One [film] that I didn’t get paid for — really, at all — was Spring Breakers, which turned out to be one of my favorite projects I’ve ever done. In the indie film world, I would rather get paid [next to] nothing to work with someone like [director] Harmony Korine and have an amazing experience and the outcome be an incredible film I’m really proud of,” Ashley told Instyle in 2018.

As for how she stays in shape, Ashley revealed her fitness routine is something that makes her feel good. “I usually do Pilates three days a week for an hour, and I try to box or do SoulCycle two or three times a week,” she told Women’s Heath in a 2019 interview. She added, “There are times I just want to do nothing! But then I don’t feel good about myself.”

Ashley explained that she’s a fan of squats, but not to get a pert backside. When asked about what exercise move she loves the most, the actress responded, “Probably squats — and not for my butt but for my legs. We usually do circuit training, so I’ll do 25 squats, then I’ll run back and forth, and then I’ll do lunges to the other side of the gym both ways, run, then squats. I can’t move for days!”

Her perfect bikini body is also helped by Ashley’s devotion to mostly clean eating. She revealed to Delish in 2016 that a typical breakfast consists of “A hard-boiled egg with iced coffee and a splash of half and half,” a salad for lunch and fish for dinner. Though she does have a special place in her heart for cheeseburgers, which is her favorite cheat item.

Ashley did allow herself a daily mid-morning chocolate donut while starring on Pretty Little Liars. “I haven’t had one maybe three times in the past seven years,” she told the publication, adding, “I have a serious sweet tooth.”

Scroll down for Ashley’s best bikini looks in photos.