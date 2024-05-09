Bieber baby fever! Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1!

Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, announced their exciting news via an Instagram post on Thursday, May 9. The post included footage and photos from a maternity shoot, where Hailey put her baby bump on display in a white dress. The lovebirds also appeared to be renewing their vows in the clip.

The couple’s exciting news comes three months after Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, reshared a cryptic post asking for prayers for the model and musician.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” the February 2024 caption read from a post shared by Victor Marx. “Regardless of the material things or the accolades, they often face spiritual warfare that… seeks to shipwreck their faith, marriage and life in general.”

The following month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Justin and Hailey weren’t “in a good place.”

“Their marriage isn’t in a good place and they know it. Loved ones are telling them things will get better, but Hailey and Justin aren’t convinced,” the source claimed in March 2024. “Justin’s been begging Hailey to make him a dad,” the source reveals. “It’s what he’s wanted for so long.”

The Rhode founder and “Sorry” singer have faced pregnancy speculation on a few occasions since tying the knot in September 2018.

Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” Hailey said ​in an October 2023 interview with GQ. “There is something that’s disheartening about, ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’ It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s–t.’”

That said, Hailey admitted that when the time did come for her and Justin to become parents, “the internet, will be the last to know.”

Outside of baby plans, fans have been concerned over Justin’s mental health after he shared a series of photos, which included one of himself crying in April 2024.

“He has been having a hard time and hasn’t been feeling like his usual self. [Hailey has] been doing her best to be there for Justin,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “But it is upsetting for her to see him struggle. They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better.”

At the same time, a separate source told In Touch that Justin purchased “another place in Beverly Hills so he could give Hailey the space she wanted.”

“He’s so dependent on Hailey,” the source shared in a story published on April 30. “She’s everything to him — personal cheerleader, assistant, cook, muse. He’s lost without her. But he’s trying to be tough about it because this is something Hailey wants!”