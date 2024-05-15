Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Have 30 Days to Take Action in Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce case is at risk of being dismissed in 30 days if the estranged couple does not take action before then, Life & Style can confirm.

On Monday, May 13, a Miami-Dade County, Florida, judge ordered the Jonas Brothers singer, 34, to “perform some affirmative action” in the divorce, such as “notice the case for trial or other pleading,” within 30 days, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style on Wednesday, May 15. If no action is taken, the case “may be dismissed for lack of prosecution.”

The judge’s order came as Joe requested additional time to settle the divorce with Sophie, 28. He stated that he and his ex “attended four days of mediation during the week of October 2, 2023, and four additional days of mediation during the week of December 18, 2023” and are making progress, according to the court documents.

In March, Sophie’s legal team filed paperwork to “reactivate” their divorce case following a pause as they negotiated property and custody arrangements for their two children, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months.

“The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution,” a rep for Joe told People at the time.

The singer filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star on September 5, 2023, Life & Style confirmed via online court records at the time. Joe stated in the court docs that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to multiple reports. The news came just two days after reports circulated that the couple was “heading for divorce.”

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Joe and Sophie shared in a social media statement on September 6, 2023. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The former couple’s divorce battle became complicated when Sophie sued Joe later that month requesting the “immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” according to court docs obtained by Life & Style. She claimed that she was “blindsided” by the divorce filing and alleged that Joe’s attorneys would not consent to the children returning to her in England.

Joe’s rep claimed that Sophie was “aware” of the divorce and that the singer was under the impression that “they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

The former couple reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023, where they traded off spending time with the children until January 7.

Sophie opened up about the divorce in a May 15 interview with British Vogue.

“There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself,” she said. ​”And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, [my lawyer] reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”