Sophie Turner Calls Taylor Swift a ‘Hero’ Amid Joe Divorce

Sophie Turner admitted her separation from ex Joe Jonas was one of the toughest times of her life and credits friend Taylor Swift as one of the people who has helped her in the aftermath.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Sophie, 28, told British Vogue in an interview published on Wednesday, May 15.

After Joe, 34, filed for divorce in September 2023, the Dark Phoenix star needed a place to stay in New York while they waited for a custody agreement to be determined regarding their two daughters, Willa and Delphine. At the time, she didn’t have a place to stay. Sophie reached out to Taylor, 34, to see if she had any recommendations and the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer offered to let her stay in her place for free.

“I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space,” ​Sophie added. “She really has a heart of gold.”

Sophie also delved into the struggles she went through surrounding the custody of her two daughters amid her divorce from Joe.

“There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself,” Sophie recalled. ​”And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, [my lawyer] reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”

Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Joe and Sophie first met in 2016 when she was only 20 and he was 26. He had DMed her and asked for a date, but Sophie was worried she might be getting catfished, so she brought her brother and his friends along, just in case. It was also her very first date with anyone. Joe proposed a year later in 2017. The couple stayed engaged for two years and in 2019, after attending the Billboard Music Awards, Joe and Sophie eloped to Las Vegas. They also held a ceremony for friends and family to attend in Provence ​later that summer.

“It was really surreal, like a fever dream,” Sophie said. “Because he was older than me, I just felt like I was really taken care of, to the point I came back home and didn’t know how to do anything for myself.”