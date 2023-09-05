Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, Life & Style can confirm.

Joe, 34, submitted a petition for dissolution of marriage with children in Miami Date County, Florida, on Tuesday, September 5, Life & Style can confirm via online court records. According to multiple reports, his divorce filing states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Joe is also reportedly asking for joint custody of their two daughters, Willa, 3, and their 1-year-old, whose name has not been made public. The couple reportedly has a prenuptial agreement in place.

The divorce filing comes two days after multiple reports revealed that Joe and Sophie, 27, were “heading for divorce” after they had problems for several months. Joe has also been spotted without his wedding ring in recent weeks, although he wore the band in Instagram photos on September 3 and September 5.

Following the divorce reports on September 3, Joe appeared on stage at the Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, alongside Nick and Kevin Jonas. He wore his wedding band during the performance, Life & Style confirmed at the time. Additionally, Sophie was seemingly in attendance at the concert, according to a fan video from the event. She kept a low profile in a baseball cap.

In Touch first reported in June that the couple had “reached a crossroads” in their relationship.

“Things are tense between them,” a source told In Touch at the time. “The two have a lot on their plate right now. … It’s not surprising that there’s tension between them. But they love each other, so whatever it is they’re going through, their friends and family are confident the two will work it all out.”

Joe and Sophie first met via social media in 2016 while she was starring in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Sophie recalled in 2019 that Joe had DM’d her on social media, and they decided to meet in person. The couple hit it off right away.

“He didn’t bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK. “We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”

Joe and Sophie dated for one year before the Jonas Brothers singer popped the question. He announced the news on Instagram with a photo of a ring on Sophie’s finger, alongside the caption, “She said yes.”

The two spontaneously got married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, with Joe’s brothers, close friend Diplo and Elvis in attendance. Joe and Sophie then walked down the aisle again at Le Château de Tourreau in France one month later, surrounded by family and friends.

Joe and Sophie welcomed their daughters in 2020 and 2022, although they’ve kept their family very private, choosing not to post their children online nor reveal their second daughter’s name.