Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Relationship Timeline From an Instagram DM to Baby No. 2: Photos

In it for the long haul! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship started with an Instagram DM. Since then, the couple got married, adopted two dogs and have baby No. 2 on the way.

Funny enough, the Jonas Brother and Game of Thrones alum’s love story began virtually.

“We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Sophie previously explained to Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. “We were following each other on Instagram, and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

After talking for a few weeks, the pair finally met up in London, and Joe admitted “they were all in” after that. “We knew it was something unique,” the “Sucker” singer told Dr. Phil in 2019.

The feeling was definitely mutual. “It was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable,” the Dark Phoenix actress recalled to Elle in 2019. “I went on tour with him.”

The U.K. native was just 21 years old when the former Disney star popped the question in 2017, but she felt fully ready to take the plunge.

“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age,” she divulged to Rolling Stone about her engagement.

In fact, the “Cake By the Ocean” singer’s support has helped the Heavy actress grow into the person she is today.

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” she told Glamour U.K. in 2019. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

As for Joe, he noted that their relationship has made him “better” in many different ways.

“In finding myself, I was also able to find a partner,” he said in Chasing Happiness, which was released in 2019. “The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately made me a better brother.”

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2020. Their brood is growing fast because In Touch confirmed in March 2022 that the Josie actress is pregnant with their second child.

All in all, their strong relationship comes from pure admiration for each other. “He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest,” Sophie gushed about her husband to Harper’s Bazaar. “He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out.”

Keep scrolling to see Joe and Sophie’s full relationship timeline!