Has the Queen of the North found her Prince Charming? Sophie Turner was caught locking lips with British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson on the streets of Paris on October 28 amid her nasty divorce from Joe Jonas.

“Sophie has a lot of friends among the British aristocracy, but she had stepped away from that crowd because Joe wasn’t comfortable in such settings,” shares a source close to the Game of Thrones alum, 27. “Perry is reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it.” Heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, the 29-year-old property developer is recently single, too, after splitting from his girlfriend of three years, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, in September.

“While it’s in the early stages, Sophie’s quite taken with Perry already,” spills the source. “The fact that they’re both on the rebound is a little worrying, but Sophie is making out that it’s not serious or anything like that. She’s just ready to have fun and let loose a little.”

As is Joe! The “Cake by the Ocean” singer, 34, partied on a megayacht in Miami with pals after he and Sophie reached a custody agreement over their daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months, in mid-October. Adds the source: “Sophie doesn’t feel guilty for moving on with Perry — at all.”