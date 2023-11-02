Who Is Sophie Turner's Boyfriend? Dating Life Updates

Sophie Turner faced a major life change in September 2023 after her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, filed for divorce and ended their four-year marriage. The Game of Thrones star has since been keeping busy, like publicly snogging a multi-million-dollar aristocrat. So, has the England-born actress fully moved on from Joe and dating someone new? Here’s why fans think Sophie has a new boyfriend.

Who Is Sophie Turner’s Boyfriend?

The Dark Phoenix star caught the attention of fans after she was photographed kissing aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in France on October 28. “They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” an eyewitness told The Sun shortly after the PDA picture circulated the internet. “They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot.”

Though they kissed and went separate ways, Sophie and Peregrine reunited at the Rugby World Cup, where the Hollywood star unveiled the World Cup trophy.

Neither Sophie nor Peregrine have publicly addressed dating rumors as of publication.

Why Did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Divorce?

In Touch reported in June 2023 that Sophie and Joe were “at a crossroads” in their marriage.

“Things are tense between them. The two have a lot on their plate right now,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “It’s not surprising that there’s tension between them. But they love each other, so whatever it is they’re going through, their friends and family are confident the two will work it all out.”

The pair further hinted that they were facing marriage woes after Sophie was the only Jonas Brothers wife who didn’t attend the family band’s shows after their tour kicked off in August 2023.

The following month, Joe filed for divorce, stating that their marriage was “ irretrievably broken” and requested joint custody of their daughters Willa and Delphine.

Sophie and Joe broke their silence in a joint statement that read, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

However, their split quickly became anything but amicable after Sophie sued the “Cake By the Ocean” singer on September 20, asking for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.”

Sophie and Joe agreed in winter 2022 that they would relocate and permanently reside in England and claimed her was withholding the children’s passports.

“Joe isn’t about to let his kids go and let them be raised thousands of miles away from him. Some believe it’s outrageous that Sophie sued him, thinking he would just let her take the kids to England,” and insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time, noting, “Sophie is going to fight for her kids.”

The former couple participated in “productive mediation” from October 4 to October 7, resulting in an “amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.” As stated in the temporary custody agreement obtained by Life & Style, Sophie had the girls from October 9 until October 21 – either in the U.S. or U.K.

The rocker, for his part, was granted custody of Willa and Delphine from October 21 until November 2 and the pair will continue the cycle until the agreement expires on January 7, 2024.