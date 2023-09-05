Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were the golden couple of music-meets-magic until they weren’t. Their seemingly fairytale marriage came to an end when Joe filed for divorce after four years of marriage, leaving many fans with more questions than answers about what really happened between them.

Why Is Joe Jonas Getting Divorced From Sophie Turner?

Life & Style confirmed that Joe filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star on September 5, via online court records. According to multiple outlets, the DNCE frontman stated that his marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The news came just two days after rumors about the couple’s status circulated, with multiple reports claiming that they were “heading for divorce.”

What Went Wrong Between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner?

Three months before Joe filed for divorce, In Touch reported that he and Sophie were “at a crossroads” in their marriage after seven years together.

“Things are tense between them,” the source explained at the time. “The two have a lot on their plate right now. … It’s not surprising that there’s tension between them. But they love each other, so whatever it is they’re going through, their friends and family are confident the two will work it all out.”

Getty Images

Sophie and Joe had been spotted together just three weeks before their split was confirmed, as the actress joined the crowd during the Jonas Brothers’ opening night of tour on August 12.

Will Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have Joint Custody of Their Children?

Joe and Sophie have two daughters together – 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old daughter, whose name has not been made public as of publication. According to multiple reports, the couple’s kids have been staying with Joe in Miami, but that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” Further details of their joint custody arrangement are not public as of publication.

Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sign a Prenuptial Agreement?

Joe and Sophie did sign a prenuptial agreement, according to multiple reports. Their divorce documents indicated that a prenup was put in place before their May 2019 wedding, though its specifications have yet to be made public. However, according to sources close to the couple who spoke to The Blast, the estranged couple’s prenup will reportedly allow Joe to keep the royalties from both the Jonas Brothers and DNCE, while Sophie will retain her earnings from her acting career.

The sources further claimed that any property owned by Sophie and Joe – in their own names – will remain as such. Details including any spousal and child support will likely be negotiated as their divorce plays out.