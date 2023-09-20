Sophie Turner is leaning on her friends, including Taylor Swift, amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones alum, 27, was spotted spending time with Taylor, 33, in New York City on Tuesday, September 19. The duo were photographed walking arm in arm as they left Via Carota and headed to Temple Bar for drinks after dinner.

Sophie showed off her abs in a gray crop top with baggy matching pants, while Taylor wore a red mini dress, an oversized denim jacket and brown knee-high boots.

Shortly after the photos began to circulate online, fans rushed to social media to note how much they love their friendship because Taylor previously dated Joe, 34, for three months in 2008. “It feels good they’re together,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “This photo makes me so happy! Girlfriends stepping up for each other must be celebrated.”

Others poked fun at the situation, with someone writing, “It’s joever for both of them.” Another admitted, “I honestly didn’t see this coming, they had the opportunity to do the funniest thing and they took it.”

Joe filed for divorce after four years of marriage in Miami-Dade County on September 5. The “Hesitate” singer cited the reason for their split was because their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

One day later, the former couple took to Instagram to issue a joint statement about their decision to split.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Joe and Sophie wrote on September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The pair – who tied the knot in 2019 – welcomed their eldest daughter, Willa, in July 2020 and their second daughter whose name has not yet been revealed in July 2022.

Joe touched on their divorce during the Jonas Brothers’ tour stop in Los Angeles on September 9. “It’s been a tough week … I just wanna say, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it, OK?” he told the crowd at Dodgers Stadium. “Thank you everyone for your love and support to me and my family. Love you guys.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Neither Sophie nor Joe have publicly revealed the reason behind their split, though an insider told In Touch that they were facing problems before they filed for divorce. They had “been having marriage trouble for close to a year,” according to the source.

“Since welcoming their second child [in 2022], they’ve struggled with the demands of parenthood and their careers and balancing all of that with their personal goals,” the insider added.

The source then explained that Sophie and Joe “hoped they’d find their footing and resolve the issues, but it became too much.”

“The truth is, neither of them has been happy for some time and they’ve been living separate lives for months,” the insider continued. “They just reached a point where it wasn’t meshing anymore, and it became painfully apparent that they’re not very well suited for the long term.”