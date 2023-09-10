Joe Jonas opened up to fans about his divorce from estranged wife Sophie Turner during the Jonas Brothers’ tour stop in Los Angeles.

“It’s been a tough week … I just wanna say, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it, OK?” Joe, 34, said to a Dodgers Stadium crowd on Saturday, September 9, before singing “Hesitate.” “Thank you everyone for your love and support to me and my family. Love you guys.”

Joe’s statement to fans comes one week after news broke that he and the Game of Thrones star, 27, were heading towards a split after reports surfaced that Joe had been in contact with multiple divorce lawyers. The couple were reportedly having trouble for months leading up to the news, while they hit a “crossroads” earlier this year.

“Things are tense between them,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “The two have a lot on their plate right now. … It’s not surprising that there’s tension between them. But they love each other, so whatever it is they’re going through, their friends and family are confident the two will work it all out.”

The Camp Rock star ultimately filed for divorce in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday, September 5. According to multiple reports, Joe cited the reason for their breakup is because their marriage is “irretrievably broken”

The following day, in a joint statement shared to Instagram, the couple asked for “privacy” during the difficult time.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote on Wednesday, September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Joe and Sophie first connected via social media after the “Burnin’ Up” singer slid into her DMs in 2016 and met in person for the first time when Joe’s band DNCE was touring in the U.K.

“He didn’t bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked,” Sophie told Harper’s Bazaar UK in May 2019. “We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”

After getting engaged one year later, the couple legally tied the knot in a spur of the moment Las Vegas wedding following the 2009 Billboard Music Awards. They later celebrated with friends and family in a stunning ceremony in Sarrians, Francen at Le Château de Tourreau. They welcomed two daughters throughout their marriage, Willa in July 2020, and a second daughter in July 2022.