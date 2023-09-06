What Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Zodiac Signs?

Hollywood’s fallen couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seemed like they were the perfect match when they started dating in 2016. The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones actress expanded their family after tying the knot in 2019 and ​were endgame material in the eyes of fans. Joe surprisingly filed for divorce four years later, leading fans to wonder if their zodiac signs led to their compatibility – or lack thereof.

What Is Joe Jonas’ Zodiac Sign?

Joe was born on August 15, 1989, making him a Leo. His zodiac sign is a fire sign and symbolizes as a Lion, ​and those born under this sign are known to “take charge” in relationships.

“Leos want to take charge of their relationships and their careers. This sign doesn’t get along with authority figures because they want to be the alpha” according to Thought Catalog. “They butt heads with anyone who tries to take their power away from them.”

While Joe’s sign places him in the creative and hardworking category, he also has traits that others view as stubborn.

What Is Sophie Turner’s Zodiac Sign?

Opposite of her estranged husband, Sophie is a Pisces, born on February 21, 1996. Pisces are emotional beings who love hard and fall deep into one’s feelings. Though they are nurturers, some may view Pisces as lazy beings who live in a dream world in their head.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

That being said, the England native has admitted to knowing Joe was “the One” after meeting for the first time. The former couple continued their night out with friends at her apartment, where she “wept” after he left.

“I was like, ‘I love this man, so much!” she said during a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Were Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Zodiacs Compatible?

As a Leo and Pisces respectively, Joe and Sophie brought different personality traits to the table, but this zodiac union has been known to be tumultuous. According to astrologist Kerry Ward who spoke to Women’s Health, the fiery desires of Leo and the gentle nature of Pisces has been known to butt heads, with Ward explaining, “Coupled with Pisces’ infamous (over) sensitivity, this relationship could involve a LOT of tears.” The astrologist highlighted communication as a key necessity for this astrological pairing.

When Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Married?

Joe popped the big question to Sophie in October 2017 after dating for nearly one year. The pair got hitched in a Vegas chapel after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and walked down the aisle during their official wedding ceremony in France later that year.

After tying the knot, Joe and Sophie welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020 and baby No. 2 two years later. The entertainers have gone to great lengths to protect the identity of their children and have yet to post photos of their faces.

Why Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce?

The Do Revenge actress and “Cake By the Ocean” musician ​were going through a “rough patch” in March 2023.

“The two have a lot on their plate right now,” a source exclusively told In Touch, noting things were “tense” between them.

Multiple outlets reported they split on September 3, yet neither Sophie nor Joe publicly addressed the claims.

The same night, Joe wore his wedding ring during a Jonas Brothers performance in Austin, Texas and Sophie was seemingly in attendance.

Things took a turn for the worst two days later after the former Disney star filed for divorce. Joe claimed his marriage to Sophie was “irretrievably broken” and requested joint custody of their two daughters.