Did BiP's Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio Break Up? Clues

Bachelor Nation’s Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio’s love story began on the beach during Bachelor in Paradise season 8 and ​the couple quickly won over the hearts of fans. The pair have been missing from each other’s social media posts lately, ​however, sparking concern that they split.

Did Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio Break Up?

Neither Danielle nor Michael have publicly addressed a separation. However, eagle-eyed fans are questioning if they’re still together since the couple hasn’t posted with or about each other on social media since June ​2023.

Online followers have shared their concerns in the comment sections of Danielle and Michael’s Instagram posts.

“Please tell me y’all didn’t break up,” one person commented on Danielle’s July 22 Instagram photo, while a second fan wrote, “Where’s your great lady? Haven’t seen You both together? Everything ok?” under Michael’s post three days later.

That being said, the reality stars still follow each other on Instagram and have their photos on their page.

Danielle’s last post that included Michael was on June 18 for Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to this freaking studley man- good grief. You literally do it all and don’t get or take enough credit for the incredibly witty, cute, yellow loving, smart, silly, crafty, un-marcusy human you are shaping. Every kid deserves a dad like you @michael_alliol4 Love you big time,” she captioned the post alongside precious photos of Michael and his son, James.

As for Michael, his latest Danielle post was on June 13 after they went on a baecation to Chicago, Illinois.

Are Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio Still Together?

Although it’s unknown what the status of their relationship is, Danielle seemingly has her hands full after recently being diagnosed as anemic while in the process of freezing her eggs.

“My iron reserves were next to nothing and with heavy periods I came close to needing a blood transfusion,” she wrote in a lengthy caption on June 26, before confirming she and Michael were still together. “First infusion down! Really excited to see how I’ll start feeling. Michael may have a whole new girlfriend who isn’t a tired space cadet all the time. In all seriousness anemia is no joke and I just want to encourage y’all to take care of yourselves. Make the doctors appointment, get the labs done, do your chest/ breast and testes checks. Preventative care is way less expensive than critical or emergent care if you let things go too far.”

When Did Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio Start Dating?

Danielle and Michael started dating during season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, which began filming in June 2022.

Though they did not leave the beach with an engagement ring, the pair continued their relationship when the cameras stopped filming and have since traveled the nation together.