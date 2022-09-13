New couple alert? Bachelor in Paradise contestants Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby already have fans shipping them, but what happens between the two on the beach in Mexico during season 8 has yet to be seen. Keep scrolling to see spoilers, including if Michael and Danielle get engaged, if they’re still together and more.

Do Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Get Engaged?

Although Michael, 38, and Danielle, 36, reportedly do not get engaged, per Reality Steve, but they do leave as a couple after sparking a romantic connection on the beach.

It’s possible Michael opted not to take the next big step with Danielle in order for her to meet his son, James, before things got more serious. The former contestant from Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston’s season shares his only child, who was born in 2016, with his late wife Laura. His spouse died of breast cancer in January 2019 after a two-year-long battle with the disease. She received her devastating diagnosis just seven months after their son was born.

Laura is gone but certainly not forgotten. Not only did Michael create the L4 Project, which offers support for families to “navigate the physical, emotional, institutional and financial complexities that come with a cancer diagnosis,” but he also frequently posts about their history together.

“Since you’ve been gone, my life has been … well … anything but boring. Are you not entertained?” the Bachelor Nation star wrote via Instagram on September 1 in a heartfelt tribute to Laura on what would have been their 10-year wedding anniversary. “Through sickness and in health, you taught me how to fight for the things you love. And while I could never be as brave or as fierce as you, I’ve been trying my best since the day you left.”

He added in the lengthy post, “Life is not fair, but it is hopeful. I can feel it in my heart and see it in our son’s eyes. It is wildly unpredictable and often littered with pain and despair. But never forget that life is a gift. That you are the author of your own story.”

As for Danielle, she has also experienced a significant death in her life with the loss of her fiancé, Nick Haag.

“I was engaged and five and a half years ago he passed away,” the neonatal nurse said while she was a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, which premiered in 2017. “He overdosed on drugs and I found him. I didn’t know he was an addict so it was a complete shock.”

Are Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together?

It appears Michael and Danielle are still going strong after filming. They seemingly attended Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams’ wedding to Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland in August.

While they could have since split and attended the wedding separately, the season 8 couple stood next to each other in a group photo. Social media videos also circulated showing the pair dancing together.

Who Gets Engaged on Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Although Michael doesn’t pop the question in Mexico, other people find their perfect match.

Johnny DePhillipo, who most recently appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s joint season, gets engaged Peter Weber’s former contestant Victoria Fuller, per Reality Steve. Michelle Young’s runner-up contestant, Brandon Jones, reportedly pops the question to Serene Russell, who fans will recognize from Clayton Echard’s season.