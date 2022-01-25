Goin’ to the chapel … eventually! Bachelor Nation‘s Wells Adams and his fiancée, Sarah Hyland, are still together, but that doesn’t mean the pair hasn’t run into some issues planning their wedding.

“We were supposed to get married two years ago — and then COVID — and then we were supposed to get married last year — and then COVID — so we’re hoping that this is going to be the year,” the Bachelor in Paradise star, 37, tells Life & Style in an exclusive video interview alongside Bachelor Nation’s Ben Higgins while promoting the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

“If some other weird, crazy, you know, phenomenon happens, then we’re probably just going to go down to the courthouse and knock this thing out,” Wells adds. “Because it’s been too long. We were talking about it earlier; I think that we’ve been engaged longer than we dated and that’s not right.”

Wells and the former Modern Family actress, 31, began dating in October 2017. Come July 2019, the lovebirds announced their engagement! Originally, Sarah and Wells were due to tie the knot on August 8, 2020.

As for their current wedding plans, Sarah is totally taking the lead! “You’re talking to the wrong person about the intricacies of my wedding. I’m not in charge of any of this, other than I believe the band and the taco truck,” Wells laughs. “And that’s as far as my expertise will go. So, talk to Sarah! She handles all the ins and outs.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Despite having to wait so long to say “I do,” Sarah and Wells are stronger than ever. “This is going to sound unromantic, but it’s something that I now wholeheartedly believe when it comes to a really solid relationship … I think that you need to find someone who is on your team and who’s always trying to help your team and constantly being a motivational force,” the California native says. “And so, we are that for each other and it’s really, I know, it’s not romantic, but that’s the truth.”

Wells and Sarah are “each other’s cheerleaders” and that’s what he “loves most” about her, the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast host gushes. “There’s no way that I would be able to navigate this world without her.”

Of course, the couple isn’t perfect! “I once started an episode of HBO’s Succession before her and oh man, that was an obstacle that we had to get through,” Wells jokes. “So, I would say to all the couples out there, don’t do that. That’s not a good thing to do. And if you do that, don’t tell them that you did that.”