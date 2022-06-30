Damn, girl! Sarah Hyland has amassed a large net worth after 11 seasons on Modern Family, multiple movies and TV gigs and endorsement deals. How does the A-lister make her money? Keep reading to find out!

What Is Sarah Hyland’s Net Worth?

The New Yorker is a full-fledged millionaire with a net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which she earned before her 30th birthday in November 2020.

Showbusiness is definitely in the Manhattan native’s blood. Her parents, Melissa D. Canaday and Edward James Hyland, are both actors, and Sarah started doing voiceover gigs and commercial work when she was just a kid. She was accepted into the prestigious Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan in sixth grade and began her on-screen acting career in the 1997 film Private Parts.

Bob D’Amico/Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Her resume was already stacked with A-list costars, like Kathy Bates, Kristin Chenoweth and Paul Rudd, by the time she moved to Los Angeles at 18. Just two weeks after settling down in the West Coast, she landed a starring role as Haley Dunphy on My American Family, which would soon morph into Modern Family.

How Much Was Sarah Hyland Paid on Modern Family?

In 2012, Sarah and the rest of the kids on the booming sitcom negotiated salary increases to $70,000 per episode. The See You in Valhalla star got another pay bump to over $100,000 per episode in 2017. To give you an idea of how much Sarah was raking in, each season of Modern Family has over 20 episodes, meaning the actress was making upwards of $2 million every year. Um, wow!

The longtime sitcom ended in April 2020 after over 10 years, but Sarah still has a lot happening in her career.

How Does Sarah Hyland Make Money Now?

She not only starred as Mara in 2019’s The Wedding Year, but she was also an executive producer. She has also been working with Emily V. Gordon, writer of The Big Sick, on an untitled TV project.

Like any ~modern~ star, Sarah also has multiple brand partnerships with companies like Bounty, AfterPay, Hasbro, Rooted Rituals and Bitten Dressing that she promotes on her social media pages. Considering she has 9.4 million followers, it’s safe to say she’s getting a substantial paycheck. The Geek Charming star also has an entrepreneurial spirit and is the co-founder and creative director of Sourse, a vitamin-infused chocolate brand.

Sarah has been singing her whole life but took her talents center stage by releasing “Met at a Party” with Jordan McGraw in 2019 and recently appeared as a guest judge on Ru Paul’s Drag Race. Fans were ecstatic when it was announced in June 2022 that she would bring her talents to Love Island USA as the host during season 4.

Although the Dirty Dancing starlet is a major power player in Hollywood, she seems to genuinely enjoy her career. Keep slaying!