Women supporting women! Sarah Hyland took to Instagram on Sunday, February 23, to gush over Ariel Winter in honor of Modern Family‘s final day of filming. The series of photos feature the TV sisters in sexy outfits, with Ariel, 22, showing off skin in a sheer black dress. When one troll had something negative to say, Sarah, 29, clapped back in the best way.

“What was she thinking … Seriously?” commented the person, to which Sarah replied, “That she’s a sexy and confident woman. Everyone that is making a negative comment about my sister can back the f–k up because I will not tolerate it.” Yes, queen!

Instagram

It’s clear how close the pair of actresses are. Sarah even made it clear in her caption. “I love these people with all my heart,” she wrote. “11 years together is proof you and your TV sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made and you’ll forever fight over the same professor. We’ll always be Dunphys, and we’ll always have each other.”

Ariel also took the opportunity to reflect on her last day on set when she shared a selfie posing in front of her trailer. “In just a few hours we will series wrap on @abcmodernfam, and along with everything else, I will be saying goodbye to the trailer I have had for almost a decade,” she captioned the post. “Goodbye trailer! Goodbye Alex plaque!”

Naturally, fans expressed their love for the series, as well as for the brunette beauty. “I’m so sad the show is ending. Alex was my favorite character and she will always have a special place in my heart,” one fan commented. “I’m really torn on this — yes, I’m sad there’ll be no more Alex, but I’m excited for all the new opportunities that will be opening up for you,” another person replied.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for the entire Modern Family cast!