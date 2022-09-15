From ‘Modern Family’ to Modern Woman! See How Much Ariel Winter Has Changed Over the Years

While most people were introduced to Ariel Winter as the adorable, yet nerdy, Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, the actress is quite different in real life. In fact, we can’t believe just how much she’s changed over the years.

From 2009 to 2020, Ariel appeared in 241 episodes of the hit ABC sitcom. While the California native’s transformation was definitely apparent to audiences, the series didn’t touch upon a lot of the changes she went through behind the scenes.

In 2015, Ariel, who was 17 years at the time, opted to have a breast reduction surgery. “I remember being in my sister’s wedding and being so flat and thinking, I just wish I would grow boobs!’ and then overnight I did,” the Sofia the First alum recalled to Glamour magazine of her breast development.

“But then they kept growing and growing and growing and it didn’t seem like they were going to stop,” Ariel continued. “I was 15 years old with [size] F [breasts]. “It’s like, ‘How do you navigate that?'”

Eventually, Ariel “couldn’t take the pain” anymore and decided to do something about it. However, the decision was entirely her own. “I got it for myself,” she assured. “I can’t even really put it into words about how amazing it feels to really feel right.”

Later on, in 2019, Ariel went through another transformation — this time, with her weight. “For years I had been on antidepressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did,” she began in a lengthy Instagram Story in April of that year.

“It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way,” Ariel explained, noting that after she changed her medication, she “instantly” dropped all of the weight.

“It’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier,” Ariel expressed. “Also … I want my butt back.”

Nowadays, Ariel is looking happier and healthier than ever! Scroll through the gallery below to see her complete transformation over the years.