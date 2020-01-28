Cue Taylor Swift because Ariel Winter is feeling 22! The gorgeous Modern Family star is celebrating her 22nd trip around the sun on January 28, so we thought we’d round up her sexiest looks in honor of her big day. From going braless at the grocery store to flaunting her legs and abs on Instagram, there’s no look she can’t pull off.

Courtesy of Ariel Winter/Instagram

But getting curves like Ariel is no easy feat — it takes work! In October 2019, the brunette beauty shared several videos of herself working out her booty on her Story. “I know I missed #MondayMotivation, so here is #TuesdayMotivation with @mackfit,” the actress wrote at the time, referring to her longtime personal trainer Mack. Side note: Mack has also trained with Jordyn Woods, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Victoria Villaroel.

“I am never the most excited person to go to the gym,” Ariel continued, “but feeling healthier and seeing the work you put in pay off really makes it worth it.” The sitcom star concluded her inspiring message with another shout out. “Also, [MackFit Training Gym] is a BOSS and keeps reminding me of my [peach emoji] goals.”

And self-love is just as important to her. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on November 2, 2019, Ariel reminded her fans, “I think it’s really important for kids to take care of themselves and make that a priority.”

“You can take care of yourself and not be selfish. You can make sure to prioritize how you feel. I think that’s something I [hadn’t done] for a very long time, and I’m doing that now and [it] feels great,” Ariel expressed, adding nowadays, she exercises regularly and attends “therapy every week.” Go, girl! Keep scrolling to see photos of Ariel glowing inside and out.

