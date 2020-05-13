In love! Ariel Winter and boyfriend Luke Benward packed on the PDA for his birthday in Los Angeles on May 12. The Modern Family actress organized a social distancing party for her handsome beau amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he showed his gratitude by giving her a sweet kiss.

In the photos, the redheaded starlet, 22, can be seen outside wearing an ankle-length dress with a flower pattern and cowl neckline along with brown sandals. Luke, 25, looked casual in blue camouflage sweatpants and a funky patterned top.

It’s obvious Ariel is completely smitten over her man. “Happy 25th my love,” she gushed on Instagram with a photo of them hugging while staring into each other’s eyes. “I feel beyond lucky to be your bunny … Thank you for putting this permanent smile on my face.” The Chaperone star shared more snapshots of the two and called Luke the “most special [boy]” and “best Pokémon partner ever.”

Ariel completed the Dumplin’ actor’s birthday tribute with one more sweet sentiment, “I guess what I’m trying to say is … dating your best friend is amazing [and] I’m lucky.”

The adorable couple first sparked romance rumors in late 2019 following her split from Levi Meaden after three years together. “Ariel is really happy with Luke and thinks he is a great match for her,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him.” She and Luke seem like an amazing pair.

It’s not surprising Ariel is focusing on her happiness these days. “You can take care of yourself and not be selfish. You can make sure to prioritize how you feel,” the California native explained to Entertainment Tonight in November. “I think that’s something I [hadn’t done] for a very long time and I’m doing that now, and [it] feels great. We only get one life and you’ve gotta live your own, you’ve gotta do as much as you can to make sure you’re feeling healthy mentally and physically and that’s something that I’m doing a lot more of now and it’s nice.”

Ariel is all in with Luke, and they seem great together. Keep scrolling to see their latest PDA-packed photos!