When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Luke Benward, seem to be making the best of the situation. The couple was all smiles as they stepped out together in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 24.

Despite briefly leaving her home, the Modern Family alum is taking social distancing pretty seriously and is spending time indoors. On March 20, Ariel shared videos of random findings she stumbled upon while cleaning her home. “Quarantine cleaning really unearths things you hate, as well as great ideas for entertainment,” the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram. The clips consisted of Ariel hitting a cutout of her face with a baseball bat. Oh, you know, totally casual LOL.

Ariel is all about taking care of herself, so it’s not surprising she’s limiting her outdoor time. Another way she looks after herself is by focusing on her mental health. “I think it’s really important for kids to take care of themselves and make that a priority,” the actress told Entertainment Weekly in November 2019.

She revealed why it’s so important to put herself first, which is what she’s been doing as of late. “You can take care of yourself and not be selfish,” she continued. “You can make sure to prioritize how you feel. I think that’s something I [hadn’t done] for a very long time and I’m doing that now, and [it] feels great. We only get one life and you’ve gotta live your own, you’ve gotta do as much as you can to make sure you’re feeling healthy mentally and physically and that’s something that I’m doing a lot more of now and it’s nice.”

These days, the auburn-haired beauty is thriving and living her best life thanks to the help of “therapy” sessions. “I couldn’t see any results before because I was on medications that wouldn’t do anything like that,” she added. “It was really difficult for me. Now that I’ve changed medications to be on something different. It’s nice because I go to the gym and I can see results. I feel healthier.”

