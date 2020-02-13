Did you know some of our favorite actors can lay down sick vocals just like our fave singers?! We mean, can’t you guys give us a little bit of your talent, please? These actors have killer range just like the best of them. From Sarah Hyland knocking our socks off while sharing her beautiful voice at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards to Robert Pattinson singing for the soundtrack of his movie High Life last year, there are some major names on this list that will surprise you. Who else in Hollywood can secretly sing? Check out these on-screen performers who can also bring down the house with their pipes.