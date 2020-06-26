Courtesy of Addison Rae/Instagram

It’s OK, millennials, we know keeping up with TikTok stars can be a challenge. As a result, we’re here to teach you all about one of the platform’s biggest stars … Addison Rae! To learn everything you need to know about the teenage influencer, including her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, keep reading.

Addison Rae is the second-most followed person on TikTok:

The Louisiana native has a whopping 47.5 million followers on TikTok. Holding down the No. 1 spot is 15-year-old Charli D’Amelio.

Does Addison Rae have a boyfriend?

Addison’s relationship status is a bit complicated. She and fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall love to tease their possible relationship with fans, but neither party has confirmed if they’re actually dating.

Addison Rae is a member of The Hype House:

Remember when YouTuber Jake Paul created Team 10 and David Dobrik started The Vlog Squad? Well, TikTok stars adopted the same strategy. Addison is a member of The Hype House, which is basically a collective group of creators who live together … sort of. Only a couple of the members live their full time, while the others come and go.

Believe it or not, The Hype House has some seriously strict rules. “It’s 24/7 here. Last night we posted at 2 a.m. There’s probably 100 TikToks made here per day. At minimum,” house member Thomas Petrou told The New York Times in May.

“If someone slips up constantly, they’ll not be a part of this team anymore. You can’t come and stay with us for a week and not make any videos, it’s not going to work,” he continued. “This whole house is designed for productivity. If you want to party, there’s hundreds of houses that throw parties in L.A. every weekend. We don’t want to be that. It’s not in line with anyone in this house’s brand. This house is about creating something big, and you can’t do that if you’re going out on the weekends.”

How does Addison Rae know Kourtney Kardashian?

Considering that Kourtney is a bona fide A-lister in her forties, her friendship with Addison definitely has some people scratching their heads. However, it seems as though the two linked up through Kourtney’s oldest son, Mason Disick.

Mason is a big fan of TikTok and subsequently a big fan of Addison’s. These days, Addison and the Poosh.com creator are inseparable. They do everything from make TikToks to work out together.

Who knows? Maybe Addison will make a cameo on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

