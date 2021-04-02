Don’t be fooled by the acting! A ton of famous costars hated each other when the cameras stopped rolling. Blaming everything from “silly moods” to method acting, some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Channing Tatum, Lea Michele and James Franco, have been at the center of drama off-screen. While some stars have since put their feuds behind them, others are still holding on to their grudges years later.

When thinking of on-set rivalries between stars, one major pair comes to mind: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. Yes, the Notebook stars did date for a brief moment in time, but before things got romantic between them, they actually couldn’t stand each other.

“They were really not getting along one day on set. Really not. And Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, ‘Nick come here,’” director Nick Cassavetes revealed during a tenth-anniversary interview with VH1 in 2014. “And he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.'”

Despite their differences, things worked out in the end. Not only did they make one of the most legendary love stories, ever, come to life on the big screen, but they were one of Tinsel Town’s biggest red carpet romances from 2005 until they called it quits in 2007. What went wrong? During a 2011 interview, Ryan cited their “busy schedules” as the reason for the breakup.

Similarly, at the height of their Sex and the City fame, cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall reportedly had some serious issues while filming the HBO hit for six seasons. What led to their disagreements off-set? Allegedly, there was a dispute over salaries. “I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City,” Kim said in a 2004 interview. “When they didn’t seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on.”

The show’s cast consistently dispelled feud rumors over the years, but Kim has spoken at length about how negative the experience was for her. “I think [Sarah] could’ve been nicer. I really think she could’ve been nicer,” the actress told Piers Morgan during a 2017 interview. “I don’t know what her issue is.”

These aren’t the only examples of famous Hollywood feuds. Scroll through the images for famous co-stars who hated each other IRL!