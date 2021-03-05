They’re Related?! Celebrities You Didn’t Know Had Famous Siblings

Believe it or not, Hollywood is a lot smaller than you think. In fact, some of your favorite celebrities have siblings who are just as famous them … except you had no idea they were related! Take sisters Katherine Langford and Josephine Langford, for example.

Fans might recognize Katherine from Netflix’s hit teen drama 13 Reasons Why and Josephine from the After franchise. If you look at a side-by-side photo of the actresses, their resemblance is obvious.

However, because the U.K. natives rarely publicize their familial ties, it’s no wonder fans don’t know they’re siblings! As it happens, though, Katherine and Josephine prefer it that way. Speaking with W magazine in April 2019, Josephine, who is just one year younger than Katherine, revealed they don’t discuss their professional lives at home. “Everyone asks me that, and honestly, the answer is no,” she told the publication. “Not to sound arrogant, but we both sort of know what we’re doing.” Hey, we can respect that!

Unfortunately, several individuals on social media started spreading rumors that Josephine and Katherine actually don’t get along, specifically because they don’t follow each other on Instagram. “I just don’t understand the internet sometimes. I think that rumors are crazy,” Josephine told Refinery29 in April 2019.

“No one I know [in real life] has ever asked me why I follow this person or why I don’t follow this person because everyone knows it has absolutely no correlation to people who are important in my life,” the Moxie star continued. “I don’t even check my [Instagram] feed. It’s meaningless.”

While Josephine and Katherine prefer to protect their bond from the public eye, other celebrity siblings like Timothée Chalamet and Pauline Chalamet are comfortable with attending awards shows together and gushing over each other to the press.

“I feel very lucky to have an older sister who always pointed out the dynamics of what it’s like when a woman shares her ideas, how they’re received compared to men’s ideas,” the Beautiful Boy actor previously told The New York Times. “And being young, hopefully getting to act for years on end, changing that is our responsibility now — and our good fortune.”

