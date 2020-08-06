Say What?! Celebrity Doppelgangers That Will Make You Do a Double Take

Hollywood or Hollyweird? If you look closely enough, there are so many celebrity doppelgängers in showbusiness. In fact, over the years, plenty of stars have acknowledged their famous look-alikes themselves.

Take Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, and actress Helen Mirren, for example. Shortly after Life & Style broke the news of Keanu and Alexandra’s relationship, the internet began to confuse the visual artist and Oscar winner. “That was very flattering on me, you know, because she’s obviously lovely,” Helen told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019.

Other celebrities aren’t quite as gracious when it comes to the constant comparison. Enter: Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry. The former New Girl star and “Part of Me” artist look more alike than Zooey and her actual sister, Emily Deschanel, do.

“It’s a little bit annoying, to be totally blunt. The only similarity that we have is that we look a little bit alike,” the 500 Days of Summer actress told MTV in 2009. “I have met her before. She seems like a nice person. I’m happy that she’s famous enough now that she’s not going out and being mistaken for me.“

Zooey was mistaken for Katy so much that it began affecting her personal life. “I used to get, ‘I heard you were out at such-and-such club drinking whiskey!’ [when] I was at home watching TV,” she recalled. “I think we lead very different lives. At some point, I feel like this will stop being a thing. I like the way my life goes. It’s sort of strange to be associated with someone [who’s] doing such different stuff than me. It’s weird.”

Well, since then, Katy has gone on to settle down with fiancé Orlando Bloom and start a family. So, we hardly think she’s out drinking whiskey at clubs. As for Zooey, she and boyfriend Jonathan Scott celebrated their one-year anniversary in August 2020.

(P.S. She and Katy still look exactly the same. Sorry, not sorry, Zooey!) To see side-by-side photos of more celebrity doppelgängers, scroll through the gallery below!