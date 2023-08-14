The cutest! It’s hard not to feel all warm and fuzzy thinking about Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel‘s whirlwind romance. After meeting in August 2019, the pair struck up a friendship that quickly became romantic amid the New Girl star’s split from her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik. Both halves of this sweet duo seem over-the-moon about this new chapter in their lives together, and their relationship timeline proves it just keeps getting better!

Like so many things in life, Jonathan found an incredible relationship when he wasn’t even looking for it. The HGTV star exclusively told Life & Style back in 2018 that love was the farthest thing from his mind. “It’s not even a focus,” Jonathan explained ahead of his twin brother’s wedding to his longtime partner Linda Phan. “I’m loving where I am in my career and the fact that I get to see my best friend, Drew, marry the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. Linda and Drew are perfect for each other, so it’s nice to focus on those things.” He’s certainly changed his tune since meeting Zooey!

“Once in a lifetime you meet someone who changes everything,” he wrote as he rang in 2020 with his bae on January 1. Fans couldn’t be happier that these two found each other. “So happy for you two @mrsilverscott and @zooeydeschanel. Thank you for lifting my spirits. This makes my heart happy. Wishing nothing but peace, joy and love for you two. And many many silly moments of laughter and conversation. This gives me hope,” wrote one tickled follower. Another agreed, writing, “Agh, so happy for you both!!” We couldn’t agree more!

The pair have even moved in together in November 2019, so things are clearly going strong. “He’s already moved some of his belongings into Zooey’s place [in L.A.], and they’re talking about buying a love nest and renovating it together,” an insider previously told Life & Style. The Elf star’s friends told her not to “rush anything” — but it’s obvious these two are smitten with one another. “She’s adamant that her feelings for Jonathan are genuine and says ‘when you know, you know,’” the source added. “When they met, there was immediate chemistry and they haven’t looked back since.

Jonathan and Zooey ultimately purchased a 1938 home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles after falling in love at first sight.

“As soon as we pulled into the driveway, we knew this house was special,” the 500 Days of Summer star said about their first impression of the property in the June 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. “This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally,” Zooey added after spending two years renovating the property after first touring the five-bedroom home in the spring of 2020.

Zooey and Jonathan’s ever-evolving romance hit a major milestone and they got engaged three years later.

Keep scrolling to see Zooey and Jonathan’s full relationship timeline!