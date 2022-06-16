Stylish digs! Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel spent two years renovating their California home, and it turned out absolutely perfect.

“This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally,” the New Girl actress gushed about their gorgeous space in the new issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, available on newsstands, on Amazon and online now. “Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He’s been doing it for his clients for so long, and now, he’s done that for us and our family.”

Jonathan and Zooey first viewed the property, which is located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, in spring 2020. The five-bedroom home was built in 1938 and designed by iconic old Hollywood architect Gerard Colcord.

“As soon as we pulled into the driveway, we knew this house was special,” the Elf actress said about their first impression of the property. Jonathan added that Zooey’s two children, daughter Elsie and son Charlie, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, approved of the “beautiful home.”

“When we brought the kids here, they asked, ‘Are we living in a park?’” Jonathan quipped. “The abundant trees on the property make it the perfect place for kids — and maybe a kid at heart named Drew — to climb and play and for us to watch them as we sit in the shade.”

As for the stylish home, the celebrity couple, who began dating in 2019, joined forces during the “hands-on” renovation process. “Many Saturdays, we sat searching for the right details to add to this home,” the Yes Man actress added

During their collaboration, the pair also did a great job encapsulating their individual personalities into the home. The HGTV star surprised Zooey, who sings in the musical duo She & Him with M. Ward, with a grand piano as a housewarming gift. The 500 Days of Summer actress had never owned the large instrument before and has already been taking full advantage of it.

In addition, they transformed their “ordinary patio” into a glamorous solarium, which Jonathan called his “favorite room in the whole house.”

The room features a glass ceiling, fountain, olive trees and a balcony that connects to each bedroom.

“Jonathan knows whether an idea is practical or not,” Zooey explained, noting that it was her dream to create the unique space. “And he knew just how to turn this patio on the asymmetrical side of the house into a solarium.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jonathan and Zooey’s newly renovated California home!