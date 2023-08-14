Actress Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott are engaged after a four-year romance. The New Girl alum posted a photo of the smiling pair to her Instagram page on Monday, August 14, showing off her vintage-style diamond engagement ring. In the caption, Zooey wrote, “Forever starts now!!!

The couple met in August 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke for The Late Late Show With James Corden. A month later, Zooey, 43, separated from husband Jacob Pechenik and she and Jonathan, 45, were photographed together holding hands after a romantic lunch.

Courtesy of Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

Zooey made Jonathan Instagram official on October 20, 2019, sharing a photo of Jonathan holding her in his arms as the pair visited Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights along with his brother, Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan. “Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks,” she wrote in the caption. That same month, Zooey attended Jonathan’s older brother J.D. Scott‘s Halloween-themed wedding as his date.

In November 2019 the couple moved in together. “He’s already moved some of his belongings into Zooey’s place [in L.A.], and they’re talking about buying a love nest and renovating it together,” an insider told Life & Style at the time. The Elf star’s friends told her not to “rush anything” but they were already head over heels for each other. “She’s adamant that her feelings for Jonathan are genuine and said ‘when you know, you know,’” the source added. “When they met, there was immediate chemistry, and they haven’t looked back since.”

The couple rang in New Year’s 2020 together, with Jonathan sharing in a January 1 post reading, “Once in a lifetime you meet someone who changes everything.” Zooey shared an equally loving sentiment for his 42nd birthday in April 2020, sharing a photo kissing her beau on the cheek and writing in the caption, “This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy. Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are one of a kind wonderful. So happy I get to make your birthday cake.”

In June 2020, Zooey’s divorce from Jacob was finalized. The former couple share two children, Elsie, 7, and Charlie, 6.

Prior to meeting Zooey, the Vancouver, Canada, native told Life & Style exclusively in 2018 that finding love wasn’t on his radar. “It’s not even a focus,” Jonathan explained ahead of his twin brother’s wedding to Linda. “I’m loving where I am in my career and the fact that I get to see my best friend, Drew, marry the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. Linda and Drew are perfect for each other, so it’s nice to focus on those things.” Now it’s Jonathan’s turn to get married.