Rest in peace. Naya Rivera’s tragic death has been met with an outpouring of love and support from her former Glee costars and celebrities alike — including Jane Lynch, Lea Michele, Max Adler and more.

Rivera, 33, was confirmed dead on Monday, July 13, nearly five days after she was declared a missing person. The Santa Clarita native went missing on Wednesday, July 8, while on a boating trip on Lake Piru in Ventura Country, California, with her 4-year-old son, Joey Hollis Dorsey.

Hours later, Josey was found in the vessel alone, 15 feet away from the shore, Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office previously told Life & Style. The individual who discovered Josey then contacted rangers at the lake. Rivera’s possessions — including her wallet, purse and ID — were all found on the boat, as well.

By 6:30 p.m. that evening, helicopters began to fly over the area while the dive team searched where Rivera was last seen. Later, the search mission was suspended until “first light” the following morning.

Over the next few days, the rescue mission became a recovery mission. “Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident,” Buschow explained to Life & Style on Thursday, July 9, citing “choppy” swimming conditions and Rivera’s lack of life jacket.

Rivera is survived by her son, Josey; her parents, Yolanda and George Rivera; her siblings, Nickayla and Mychal Rivera; and her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. “Her family feels like they’re living in a bad dream,” a source told In Touch on Friday, July 10.

“They’re all still in disbelief. Everyone is heartbroken over what is surely the loss of Naya and for what Josey must have endured,” the insider continued. “That little boy worshipped his mom, he loved her so much. The thought of him waiting for his mom to get back into the boat, or what he may have witnessed is simply terrifying. Josey is still asking for his mommy.”

