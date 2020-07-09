Naya Rivera Is Extremely Close With Her Family: Learn About Her Son, Siblings and More

Actress Naya Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8, after taking a boat ride with her son, Life & Style confirmed. The 4-year-old, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found in a boat by himself on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, three hours after the actress rented it. The toddler told investigators he and his mother went swimming, but Naya never returned.

Her family has not commented on her disappearance at the time of publication, but many fans and celebrities are taking to social media to send prayers. Scroll below to learn about the close people in her life, including brother Mychal, sister Nickayla, and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

Courtesy Nickayla Rivera/Instagram

The Glee star’s brother is a football tight end, who is currently a free agent. He made waves while playing at the University of Tennessee in the elite Tennessee Volunteers program. He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders during the 2013 NFL Draft. The athlete also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

“First of all, I think it’s really cool that we each have our, like, sort of specialty and things that we’re good at. I just encourage him, you know, and he appreciates the support from when I watch the games,” Naya proudly said about her brother’s college career in 2012. “Now, I’m getting better at memorizing what he’s doing, like how many yards and catches and stuff. He watches [Glee] and he’ll call and be like, ‘That was really dope!’”

Mychal added at the time, “My path is sports, hers is acting. You know, we stay on our own paths and we just have fun doing what we’re doing.”

Courtesy Nickayla Rivera/Instagram

Naya’s sister, Nickayla, is signed by Los Angeles modeling agency Photogenics and New York’s Wilhelmina Models. She’s pals with A-list catwalk queens like Chanel Iman and Rose Bertram. She also appears to be extremely close to her sister and frequently posts glammed-up photos of the two on social media.

Considering their mother, Yolanda, is a former model, it’s safe to assume that’s where the family gets their gorgeous looks. The Step Up: High Water actress credited her supportive mom for her career.

“My mom made me join choir for a couple of weeks freshman year but I didn’t like it so I quit. All I did was go out for auditions and try to get jobs,” she said in 2009. “I was around 6 years old. My mom got me into acting and I never thought of doing anything else.”

The Devious Maids star appears to be estranged from her birth father, George. DailyMail reported Yolanda and Naya’s stepfather attended her wedding to ex-husband Ryan in 2014, but George did not.

Naya filed for divorce from the Blood Father actor in 2016 after two years of marriage. During their time together, they welcomed their only child in 2015. They agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Josey in 2019.