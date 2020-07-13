Everything We Know About Naya Rivera’s Tragic Death

Rest in peace. Naya Rivera was confirmed dead by the Ventura County Sheriff’s department on Monday, July 13, after the former Glee star was missing for five days. She was 33 years old.

The late actress was declared a missing person after her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found alone in a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Authorities were alerted when the little boy was discovered and what was at first considered a “rescue” mission was later handled as a “recovery” mission.

However, during the search, not everyone gave up hope on finding Rivera alive and well. Her former costars and other celebrities asked fans to pray for her safe return. Stars like Demi Lovato, Heather Morris and Chord Overstreet used social media to spread their message of faith.

“I don’t tweet often, but sometimes my tweets come true,” Lovato, 27, wrote. “Together, let’s manifest on Twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!! Come on, y’all! Let’s put this energy out there: They will find her healthy and alive!!” She also included several prayer hand emojis as she encouraged her fans and followers to join her.

Morris, 33, shared a similar sentiment on her Instagram Story. “We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light,” she told her audience. Overstreet, 31, asked everyone to “please send out [their] prayers” and take a moment to appreciate the important people in their own lives. “Love and hug on the people you can, while you can,” he said. “I love you.”

Even Rivera’s former fiancé, rapper Big Sean, expressed his desire to see her return safe and sound as he “liked” tweets from fans. “Naya Rivera will be found alive and healthy,” one repeated as part of a powerful mantra. A second read, “Praying for a miracle in this Naya Rivera situation.”

Ryan Dorsey, Rivera’s ex-husband and the father of her son, has yet to speak out publicly about her death. However, he was spotted with son Josey while visiting Rivera’s family members on July 9.

“Josey is what Naya lived for every single day, he was her everything,” a source previously told Life & Style about their sweet bond with their son. “Josey literally changed Naya’s life for the better. Everything she did was for Josey.”

Scroll through the gallery below to get a complete timeline of Rivera’s case and the latest details following her death.