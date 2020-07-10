The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released security video footage of Naya Rivera and her son, Josey Dorsey, arriving at Lake Piru hours before the Glee actressdisappearance.

In the footage shared on Thursday, July 9, Rivera, 33, and her son, 4, — whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey — exited her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, departed the dock on a pontoon boat and headed north.

Life & Style confirmed Rivera was reported missing on July 8 after Josey was found alone on the vessel in Ventura County, California.

“The son said they were in the water swimming together,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Captain Eric Buschow, told Life & Style. “He came up and got back up on the boat, but she did not. He was found on the boat by a passerby. He was found fast asleep on the boat by himself.” He added that “there is a high likelihood that the singer drowned.” On July 9, the official Twitter account for the sheriff’s office tweeted that the search for Rivera is now a “recovery effort.”

Buschow noted that it was windy that day, adding, “These big reservoirs, there is a lot that goes on. There are plenty of currents,” he said. “People drown in California lakes every year.”

Days before news broke of the incident, Rivera shared a cryptic message about death. “No matter the year, circumstance or strifes, every day you’re alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day you are given.” the singer captioned a selfie on social media on July 3. “Tomorrow is not promised.”

Countless costars and celebrities have since spoken out on social media. “We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light,” Glee alum Heather Morris wrote on her Instagram Story. “I hope they find her #nayarivera #PrayingforNaya,” Jersey Shore‘s Angelina Pivarnick tweeted, while Demi Lovato added on Instagram, “Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound.”