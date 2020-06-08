Once a hard worker, always a hard worker! Naya Rivera may be best known for her beloved role as Santana Lopez on Glee, but believe it or not, the California native has been in show business since she was just a baby. With that, Naya, 33, has amassed an impressive net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Naya makes her money, keep reading.

Naya has over 26 acting credits to date:

Her first acting credit dates back to 1991 when Naya, who was 4 years old at the time, appeared as Hillary Winston in the television series The Royal Family, although she appeared in many national commercials prior. Later, Naya went on to appear in a number of popular sitcoms — including Family Matters, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Smart Guy, Even Stevens, The Bernie Mac Show, 8 Simple Rules and more.

Naya appeared in 113 episodes of Glee:

According to multiple outlets, Naya received an estimated $40,000 for each episode of Glee.

She’s a published author:

Naya wrote a book called Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up in 2016.

She has a singing career:

In 2011, Naya signed a record deal with Columbia Records. She was later dropped in 2014 but released some solo music during that time. Her debut single was titled “Sorry” and featured rapper Big Sean.

Naya has her own clothing line:

Naya owns her own Los Angeles-based children’s clothing line called Jojo and Izzy. According to the official website, the company was “inspired by the innocence of youth and the edginess of fashion.” All of the items are super cute and unisex! Naya’s son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, whom she shares with ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, often models for the company.

Nowadays, Naya plays Collette Jones on the series Step Up: High Water. We look forward to seeing more of her in the future!

