Here’s *Actually* What Went Down Between Lea Michele and Naya Rivera on the Set of ‘Glee’

What *actually* happened? Lea Michele and Naya Rivera’s feud on the set of Glee was rumored long before her costar Samantha Marie Ware called her out for bullying.

The Scream Queens star began receiving backlash on June 1 after Samantha slammed her tweet supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for justice for George Floyd’s death.

“LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?” The What/If actress responded to Lea’s tweet. “‘Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s–t in my wig’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood …”

More negative claims about Lea, who played Rachel Berry, on the set of Glee resurfaced Naya’s previous conflict with the Ragtime star. “I mean, Naya Rivera told everyone about Miss Lea Michele years ago, but no one listened. And, it was all people asked her about, so she said it wasn’t a big deal,” one person tweeted. “Naya Rivera knowing she was right about Lea Michele this whole time,” someone else quipped with a GIF of the actress’ character Santana Lopez flipping her hair. Naya has not spoken out about Lea’s current drama.

The Broadway singer issued a formal apology on June 3. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior,” she wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram while noting she doesn’t “remember” saying the “specific statement” Samantha claimed.

Lea is currently under fire, but she already has a lot of history with her costars. Take a look back at the timeline of her feud with Naya.