Following Glee alum Samantha Marie Ware’s allegations of on-set bullying, more of Lea Michele’s former costars are beginning to speak out. Celebrities like Yvette Nicole Brown, Alex Newell, Abigail Breslin and others who worked with the Broadway star on shows like The Mayor and Scream Queens are weighing in. But these aren’t the first allegations made against the actress famous for playing diva Rachel Berry.

Naya Rivera, who played Santana on Glee, opened up about her contentious relationship with Lea, 33, in her 2016 book, Sorry Not Sorry. In the memoir, she discussed their on-set feud — and though she said it was blown out of proportion, it still sounds pretty rough. Though they initially got along, their “friendship started to break down” as Santana became a more central character on the show. Work tensions quickly seemed to become personal tensions, too.

Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

“She had a hard time separating work from our outside friendship, whereas it was a lot easier for me,” Naya, 33, wrote. “Lea was a lot more sensitive, though, and it seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong. … If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of season 6.”

Season 6 was also when Samantha, 28, joined the show. On Twitter, she called out her costar after the New Year’s Eve actress shared a message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd. Seemingly accusing Lea of racism, the What/If star wrote in all caps, “LMAO, remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! ‘Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if [you] had the opportunity, you would ‘s–t in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic [microaggressions] that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

It didn’t take long for other Glee stars to show their support for Samantha, whether they had a story of their own to share or simply a GIF to show whose side they were on. Check out the gallery below to see what more of Lea’s costars had to say.