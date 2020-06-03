Glee alum Lea Michele‘s former Broadway costar Gerard Canonico called her “nothing but a nightmare” in an Instagram comment on her apology post amid backlash for racist and insensitive behavior throughout her career.

“You were nothing but a nightmare to me and fellow understudy cast members,” the actor said of his time starring with her in Spring Awakening in 2007. “You made us feel like we didn’t belong there. I tried for years to be nice to you to no avail. Maybe actually apologize instead of placing the blame on how others ‘perceive’ you. You’ll probably just delete this though.”

The actor, 30, hinted Lea, 33, was deleted his previous comments on her Instagram post.

Instagram

The drama started when the Scream Queens alum shared her support for the Black Lives Matter movement on May 29. Her tweet caught the attention of former Glee costar Samantha Ware, who called out the singer for her behavior when she appeared on the show’s sixth season.

“LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?” the 28-year-old, who is black, wrote. “‘Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s—t in my wig’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood …”

Shutterstock (2)

Several of Lea’s other costars from the show also came forward with their experiences.

“GIRL, YOU WOULDN’T LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE ‘I DIDN’T BELONG THERE.’ F—K YOU LEA,” Dabier Snell, who is black, claimed on Twitter. “I remember when she yelled out you when she was doing a scene with Chris. You legit did not do anything,” Josh Blumenkranz added from his stint on the show in 2015. “Her apology to you even seemed fake. I’m sorry you had to deal with that. You don’t deserve that kind of treatment.”

The Bronx native lost her partnership with food kit company HelloFresh shortly following the accusations. “HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele,” the brand wrote in a since-deleted tweet on June 2. “We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately.”

Lea issued an apology for the alleged conduct on Instagram on June 3, maintaining she didn’t “remember” the aforementioned comments but has “never judged” anyone by their race or background.

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior,” she wrote.