Lea Michele’s Growing Baby Bump Is ~Berry~ Cute! See the Best Photos So Far

How adorable! Lea Michele is glowing during her pregnancy, and it’s obvious every time she shares a photo of her growing baby bump.

Life & Style confirmed the Glee alum was expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich on April 27. It wasn’t long before Lea opened up about the baby news herself. On May 2, she posted her first baby bump photo. “So grateful,” she captioned the pic, in which she cradled her tummy.

The actress’ friends flooded the comments and sent their well-wishes. Former costar Naya Rivera commented, “Aww, congrats! I love this. You’re going to be a great mommy!” Ashley Tisdale gushed, “OMG OMG.” Emma Roberts wrote, “Crying! Screaming!! Love you!”

The brunette beauty and the businessman tied the knot in March 2019 after two years of dating. They say opposites attract and that seems to be the case for these two.

Courtesy of Lea Michele / Instagram

Lea “loves that [Zandy is] not an actor and has no desire to be in the spotlight,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in 2017, adding that “she appreciates how kind Zandy is, and she loves that he knows fashion.”

The actress gushes about Zandy any chance she gets, including their first wedding anniversary. “One year ago we were driving up north for our wedding weekend!” she wrote on Instagram. “Now we are off on an adventure to celebrate! I love you Z.”

And now, they’re on a totally different adventure. The couple are doing everything they can to prepare for the bundle of joy’s arrival. Lea and Zandy are “in the process of decorating” their baby’s nursery, a second source exclusively told Life & Style. “It’s a joint project!”

The mom-to-be gets to put her good taste to use. She “loves interior design and put together a nursery vision board weeks ago,” the insider added. “She’s been keeping herself busy shopping online for a crib, cute cushions, lamps and chairs. [She] wants the nursery to be white with a touch of color.”

We can’t wait!

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Lea’s baby bump.