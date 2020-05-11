Courtesy of Lea Michele / Instagram

Teamwork! Pregnant Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich are “in the process of decorating” their nursery for baby No. 1, a source tells Life & Style exclusively. “It’s a joint project!”

The expecting mother, 33, “loves interior design and put together a nursery vision board weeks ago,” the source explains. “She’s been keeping herself busy shopping online for a crib, cute cushions, lamps and chairs.” While the couple are still fine-tuning the details, the Glee alum “wants the nursery to be white,” the source notes, “with a touch of color.” Too cute!

In the meantime, Zandy is “spoiling Lea rotten,” a second insider told Life & Style. “Zandy can’t wait to become a dad.” The businessman, 37, will surprise his wife “with flowers and romantic dinners at home” and even “gives her massages when she’s feeling tired and achy.” On top of her husband’s love and care, Lea stays “energized and relaxed” by practicing prenatal yoga.

Life & Style first reported the actress and her hubby were expanding their family on April 27. One week later, the Scream Queens star confirmed she was pregnant by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump. “So grateful,” she captioned the sweet shot on May 6.

“Lea couldn’t be happier,” an additional source told Life & Style at the time, but she’s “slightly nervous about the birth” amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Lea would be open to having the baby at home. She’s very spiritual like that and is even researching water births.”

The parents-to-be were first romantically linked in July 2017. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Northern California two years later. “We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Lea and Zandy celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in March 2020 by going on a romantic trip together. “One year ago, we were driving up north for our wedding weekend,” Lea wrote on Instagram on March 5. “Now, we are off on an adventure to celebrate. I love you, Z!”

Lee + Z, party of three!