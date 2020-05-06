So exciting! Lea Michele’s husband, Zandy Reich, “is spoiling [her] rotten” during pregnancy, an insider exclusively gushes to Life & Style. The businessman “can’t wait to become a dad” and is making sure the Glee actress wants for nothing while pregnant with their first child.

“He’ll surprise Lea with flowers, romantic dinners at home and gives her massages when she’s feeling tired and achy,” the source adds about the 33-year-old’s supportive hubby, 37. The gorgeous pair got married in 2019, and Lea confirmed her pregnancy with a photo showing off her growing baby bump on May 3. “So grateful,” the starlet gushed while cradling her belly in a flowy blue dress.

The Scream Queens star is a bit anxious about welcoming their new addition amid the global coronavirus pandemic. “Lea couldn’t be happier to be pregnant, but like most first-time moms, she’s slightly nervous about the birth, especially with all the craziness going on in the world,” a second insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Lea would be open to having the baby at home. She’s very spiritual like that and is even researching water birth.”

The soon-to-be parents are ready for their new chapter after first being romantically linked in July 2017. At the time, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Zandy having his own career as the president of clothing company AYR was a major plus for the Broadway babe. She “loves that [Zandy is] not an actor and has no desire to be in the spotlight,” said the source. “She appreciates how kind Zandy is, and she loves that he knows fashion.”

They are getting plenty of quality time together these days while quarantining with Lea’s mom at their Los Angeles home. She’s been enjoying at-home workouts, like using her Peloton bike and “doing light yoga in the backyard,” she told Stylecaster in April.

They’ve also been cooking a lot, which includes indulging in some of her ~cheesy~ pregnancy cravings. “We’re not going out to dinner, obviously. Being at home and stocking the fridge has sort of forced us to eat on the healthier side. We’re cooking our own foods and making sure that all of our meals are balanced,” the New York native explained. “But outside of that, having some really good comfort food is also important. For me, right now, it’ll be the occasional grilled cheese or my favorite Annie’s Macaroni and Cheese, which I had two nights in a row the other day and have no shame about. I also love Amy’s pizza.” It sounds like Zandy and Lea are in a great place — and well-fed — these days.

