So excited! Glee alum Lea Michele confirmed her pregnancy with husband Zandy Reich in her first baby bump photo on May 2. “So grateful,” the 33-year-old captioned the picture of herself cradling her growing belly in a gorgeous blue dress.

Unsurprisingly, several of the brunette beauty’s celeb friends flocked to the comments section on the Instagram snap to share their well-wishes with the starlet. “OMG OMG,” High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale gushed, while Lea’s former costar Naya Rivera added, “Aww, congrats! I love this. You’re going to be a great mommy!” Her former Scream Queens castmate Emma Roberts raved, “Crying! Screaming!! Love you!”

Life & Style confirmed the pregnancy news on April 27. “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” an insider told People at the time.

The Broadway alum and her hubby, who is the president of clothing company AYR, first sparked romance rumors in July 2017. An insider told Life & Style exclusively at the time Lea “loves that [Zandy is] not an actor and has no desire to be in the spotlight,” adding that “she appreciates how kind Zandy is, and she loves that he knows fashion.”

But the dynamic duo actually knew each other prior to the dating speculation. “It’s kind of crazy,” Lea told Business Insider in February 2019. “They always say, ‘It will happen when you least expect it. It will happen when you least expect it!’ And I met my fiancé at my best friend’s wedding.”

After developing a bond, the 37-year-old proposed to the performer with a custom ring in April 2018. The happy couple tied the knot a year later in Napa, California in March 2019. Several Glee alums like Darren Criss and Becca Tobin were in attendance for the nuptials, as well as the singer’s BFF Jonathan Groff.

Plus, longtime pal and collaborator Ryan Murphy officiated the gorgeous ceremony. “Ryan is like my family,” Lea told E! at the 2017 Emmys. “One of the greatest friends in the world that I have,” she said about their strong bond. “So when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that’s it. Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal.”

Congratulations, mama!