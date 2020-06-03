Speaking her truth. Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual while posting about the Black Lives Matter movement. “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join,” the Riverdale actress, 23, captioned a Wednesday, June 3, Instagram Story promoting the West Hollywood LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest.

Since the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on May 25, and the subsequent arrest of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 29, Lili and other celebrities have banded together to use their collective reach as a means of raising awareness and educating their followers about systemic racism and police brutality.

“I want to open up my Instagram to any influencer from the black community who wants to say a few words or share their thoughts,” Lili tweeted on Tuesday, June 2. “I will do an Instagram Live with them and they can have my platform to speak about this issue. Any requests? Who should I reach out to?”

Hours later, Lili made good on her offer and went Live with C.H.E.E.T.A.H Movement founder Kenidra R. Woods. Following the nearly 35-minute conversation, that has since garnered hundreds of thousands of views, Kenidra shared the video on her page, writing: “Thanks for sharing your platform with black activists! It is vital in creating the change we wish to see.”

Despite Lili’s love life recently making headlines — she and ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse split after nearly three years together — the Hustlers star continues to place her focus on civil rights issues and matters of inequality.

After her Riverdale costar Vanessa Morgan spoke up about how black people are negatively portrayed on television, Lili chimed in to show solidarity. “We love you, V. And support you 10000 [percent],” the Ohio native wrote.

Costar Asha Bromfield, who played Melody Valentine on the series, added: “Don’t even get me started with how Riverdale treated the Pussycats. We had so much more to contribute than standing in the background and adding sass to a storyline.”

We are thankful to those who continue to push this important narrative forward.